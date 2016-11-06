Big guns face uphill task today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions - Young Africans, league runners - Azam Football Club and Simba, will today face an uphill task in different venues as Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League continues.

After winning 2-1 against Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region, Young Africans will face tough challenges against Tanzania Prisons at the same venue, while Azam FC will face Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium and league leaders Simba Sports Club will play against African Lyon at Uhuru Stadium.

The three matches are expected to be the toughest ones due to the fact that each team looks for victory. Young Africans would like to return to the winning note after a poor show against Mbeya City in order to continue chasing Simba SC at the top of standing.

Young Africans is placed second with 27 points from 13 matches, while Simba SC is eight points ahead of Jangwani Street team at the top.

“We always target the best results in order to be in the perfect position in the league, which is tough and the fixture is tight. We have to be focused in all matches. Tanzania Prisons is a strong team in the league. We have prepared well to counter them. It is not an easy match, so we need to take care all the time,” said Young Africans head coach Hans Van Pluijm.

Tanzania Prisons head coach Abdul Mingange said they were in good shape ahead of the match and were ready to deliver the best results.

Mingange Phiri said they respected the Jangwani Street boys, but they targeted the three points. “Yanga is strong ,but we need three points to improve our standing. I have no doubt with my players. They are committed and believe they will make the team fans smile,” said Mingange.

At Uhuru Stadium, African Lyon will face a tough test against unbeaten Simba SC. African Lyon is placed ninth with 14 points from 14 matches and would like to stop Simba SC, which is at the top with 35 points.

Team coach Bernado Tevares said they were determined to winning the match to improve their chance in the standing.

Tavares said players were in good form and ready to counter Simba’s sharp striking force under leading scorer Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya.

“We face a challenging task against Simba SC. We have taken all precautions for the match. We know it will be tough, but we focus on victory,” Tavares.

Simba SC assistant head coach Jackson Mayanja said they had prepared well ahead of today’s encounter.

“We don’t underrate African Lyon. What we are looking for is victory and win the trophy. We rate the team equally with other teams. We know that they are also struggling to collect three points. Our target is to win,” said Mayanja.

Mayanja said all players were in good shape ahead of the encounter and promised to show their commitment today.