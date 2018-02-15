Big guns now gear up for tricky RBA matches

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. After brief hiatus, the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball Association (RBA) League resumes tomorrow with two matches on the menu at the National Indoor Stadium.

Oilers will confront Tanzania Prisons before UDSM Insiders take on ABC, according to Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD) executive director, Gosbert Boniface.

Oilers head coach, Lusekelo Mbwene has predicted a tough encounter (against Prisons).

Mbwene said Prisons, like his team, boast a number of highly-skilled players, a situation, he said, might give his boys a run for their money.

But he remains optimistic that the billed to be a mouth-watering game would produce positive results for his team.

“We are determined to win the match regardless our opponents’ vast experience in the RBA League,” he said.

For his part, Oilers captain Erick Lugola believes they are capable of not only turning tables on Prisons, but snatching the title.

Prisons head coach, Martin Zawadi has also exuded confidence that his team was ready for the challenge.

“I believe my players will put into practice what they have learnt during our training sessions,” he said.

“We have trained well for the match. Our fans should expect victory against Oilers on Friday (tomorrow),” he said. ABC are also bubbling with confidence ahead of their match against UDSM Outsiders.

Team captain Filbert Mwaipungu said yesterday that they will be all out for a win.