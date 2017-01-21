Big guns turn to Federation Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After mixed results in the Vodacom Premier League, Tanzania’s big guns, Simba, Young Africans and Azam switch their focus to the Federation Cup.

Yanga, as they are popularly known, kick off the defence of their title with a date against Ashanti United at the Uhuru Stadium today.

Simba, who are at the summit of the premiership table, will be on the side-lines until tomorrow when they charge at First Division side, Polisi Dar es Salaam at same facility.

Inconsistent Azam will also be playing at home on Monday when they welcome minnows Cosmopolitan at the Azam Complex.

Other matches that will be played this evening include Majimaji versus Second Division team, Mighty Elephant at the Majimaji Stadium while Mbao FC will face Alliance at the Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The match that headlines the day is that pitting Yanga against Ashanti with both sides already bragging to have the last laugh. Yanga assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi told this paper that their team was well prepared for the match, exuding confidence that they will win the tie.

According to him, all their players were in good shape, but warned against underrating Ashanti.

“The team is in high morale heading into the match against Ashanti. After our vital league win against Majimaji in midweek, we turned our attention to the Ashanti match and it’s all systems go,” said the former Mbeya City coach.

“All players are in the right frame of mind, so we don’t really see why we should not beat them (Ashanti).”

He however warned against taking the match lightly, saying Ashanti can cause an upset even though the odds are stacked against them.

“Of course, we are the favourites to win the Saturday’s match, but we should be very careful because Ashanti can be a giant slayer if we underrate them,” he said.

For his part, Ashanti FC head coach Maalim Saleh harboured hopes that they can pull off a win despite going into the match as underdogs.

“We have a crop of talented and committed players here, so anything can happen against Yanga. We know that we will be facing a big team, but we can’t go down easily,’ he said.