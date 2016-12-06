Blatter suffers one last defeat over Fifa misconduct

Lausanne. Sport’s highest court on Monday rejected the appeal of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter against a six year ban signalling the end of his efforts to clear his name.

The 80-year-old former football powerbroker was ousted over a two million Swiss franc ($2 million/1.8 million euro) payment to UEFA boss Michel Platini which the Court of Arbitration for Sport called an “undue gift” that could not be justified. Blatter called the verdict “incomprehensible” but also acknowledged that he has come to the end of the road in his fight to clear his name. “I will not be appealing in a Swiss court,” he told AFP, turning his back on what would have been his last legal recourse.

Earlier, however, he maintained that guilt had not been proven.

“It is difficult to follow it, because the principle of jurisdiction -– culpability has to be proven by prosecution -– was not applied,” Blatter said in a statement.