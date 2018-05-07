Bluefins leaders salute swimmers’ big efforts

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.The leadership of the up and coming swimming club in the country, Bluefins, has been satis-fied with their swimmers’ perform-ances in the recently ended Isamilo championships.

Bluefins finished second after col-lecting 3,177.7 points. The team fielded 26 swimmers, col-lecting 1,267 points in the women’s category and 1,910.5 points in the men category.

The Tanzania Life Saving Soci-ety (Taliss) finished third with 2,139.5 points. The team collected 1,062.5 points in women and 1,043 points among men. Mwanza swimming club won the title.

The fourth position was clinched by Morogoro International School (Mis Piranhas) after collecting 1846.5 points, while International School of Moshi finished fifth with 907 and Dar es Salaam swimming club in sixth with 691.5 points.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the club’s founder cum head coach, Rahim Alidina said the team’s success was the result of the commitment of swimmers, parents, coaches and the leadership.

Alidina said the club was the young-est in the country when compared with others, yet it had attained the highest development within the short time it has been formed.