Bocco, Okwi shine as gritty Simba march on

By Charles Abel and Thomas Ng’itu @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. High-flying Simba had little mercy on Majimaji yesterday as they thrashed them 4-0 to maintain their winning run in the Mainland Premier League.

It was a John Bocco and Emmanuel Okwi show as the two strikers grabbed a double each to give Simba the victory they needed to go five points clear at the top of the top flight.

The convincing victory means the Msimbazi Reds now remain unruffled at the helm of the league with 35 points, five ahead of their nearest challengers Azam FC.

Singida United, who squeezed a 1-0 win against Prisons FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya yesterday, sit fourth with 27 points, one behind third-placed Young Africans.

Simba, needing a win to remain serious contenders for the title and maintain their supremacy over Majimaji, enjoyed the lion’s share of the match.

They went one up in the 17th minute through Bocco, who was like a thorn in the flesh for the Songea team’s defenders.

Bocco came into the picture again in the 26th minute, his seventh goal this season, for a 2-0 half time lead.

On resumption, Simba started where they had left off and made it 3-0 in then 52nd minute through Okwi.

Simba have been beating Majimaji almost at will in the recent past. In the 2010/2011 season, they trounced the Songea-based team 4-1.

They also crushed them 6-1 in the 2015/2016 season.

Meanwhile, Azam assistant coach, Iddi Cheche has blamed match referee Israel Nkongo for his team’s defeat to Young Africans in the Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The ice cream makers surrendered a 1-0 lead to go down 2-1, their first defeat of the season, in an intriguing clash at the Azam Complex.