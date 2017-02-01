Bocco out for two weeks

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC will be without a number of their first-team players as they prepare for their Mainland Premier League match against Mtwara’s Ndanda FC on Saturday.

They include team captain John Bocco, who sustained a thigh injury during their league match against Simba at the National Stadium on Saturday, according to the club’s physician, Mwanandi Mwankemwa.

Mwankemwa confirmed yesterday that Bocco, whose solitary goal in Saturday’s clash derailed the Msimbazi Reds’ title hopes, will be sidelined for two weeks.

Azam’s midfielder Salum Abubakar, goalkeeper Mwadini Ally, defender Shomari Kapombe and Stephan Kingue will also miss the Ndanda game due to injuries they sustained in recent matches.

“We will be unfortunate not to have on board a host of our key players in our next two or three matches,” said Mwankemwa.