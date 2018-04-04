Bocco stars as Simba go three points clear

By Thobias Sebastian @TheCitizentz news@nationmedia.tz.co

Njombe. High-flying Simba tightened their stranglehold at the top of the Mainland Premier League with a 2-0 win over hosts Njombe Mji at Sabasaba Stadium here yesterday.

Striker John Bocco struck twice to give the Msimbazi Reds the victory they needed to go three points clear at the top of the 16-team league.

Simba, who are gunning for their first league title in five years, now remain unruffled at the helm of the top flight with 49 points, three ahead of their closest challengers Young Africans.

Njombe held their own in a tight first quarter of the exciting match, but they had no answer to Simba’s onslaught after 17 minutes.

Bocco opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a long range shot off a Kitasa Mlipili pass for a 1-0 half time lead.

On resumption, the hosts, needing a win to revive their slim hopes of avoiding relegation when the league comes to a close next month, began on the front foot.

They went close two times early in the second half as Simba, the only team that has not lost a game this season, struggled to get to grips with the hosts’ ferocious work-rate.

As expected, the Msimbazi Reds slowly settled and they ought to have doubled their lead in the 50th minute when Emmanuel Okwi fired James Kotei’s lay-off over the bar.

Four minutes after the hour mark, Simba captain Bocco came into the picture again, this time concluding Kapombe’s spadework with a tricky shot.

Defending champions Young Africans, who suffered elimination in the Azam Sports Federation Cup last weekend, sit second with 46 points.

Njombe Mji, on the other hand, remain second from the bottom with 18 points from 22 outings, two ahead of bottom-placed Majimaji.