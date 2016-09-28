Borussia draws 2-2 with Real Madrid

Ex-Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle hit a late equaliser as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid in Champions League Group F.

The La Liga side took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo's drilled finish after Gareth Bale's backheeled pass.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled after keeper Keylor Navas's error, but Raphael Varane restored Real's lead before Schurrle's thumping strike.

In Group H, Serie A champions Juventus thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 4-0.

Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Dani Alves were all on target for the Italians.

In the same group, Europa League holders Sevilla edged past French side Lyon 1-0 through Wissam Ben Yedder's second-half goal.

Thomas Delaney's stunning long-range strike helped Copenhagen trounce Club Brugge 4-0, as the Danish club moved second in Group G behind Premier League side Leicester, who beat Porto 1-0.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen thought they were on their way to victory at Monaco in Group E courtesy of ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez's header, but Poland international Kamil Glik equalised deep into stoppage time.