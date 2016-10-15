Boxers vow to do nation proud by ripping rivals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prominent boxers Abdallah ‘Dulla Mbabe’ Pazi and Ibrahim Class have vowed to knock out their opponents Zheng Chengbo from China and Jason Bedeman of South Africa in the much-awaited October 28 bout at the Diamond Jubilee Hall.

Pazi and Zheng will be fighting for the Light heavyweight international bout while Class will contest for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) lightweight international title.

In an interview with The Citizen, Pazi called on Tanzanians to come in full support of his title bid. He said he was fit for the fight and ready to deal his Chinese opponent a major blow.

“Chengbo will not reach the third round in this bout,” vowed the Tanzanian boxer. “I am training hard, sharpening my skills every day. I am looking at one thing - and one thing only - victory.”

Pazi assured his local fans that they would not go back home at midnight. He said: “I will finish him off early. I do not want to see my fans stay at the Diamond Jubilee Hall till midnight. This job will be done much early.”

The bout was organised by Hall of Fame Boxing and Promotions managing director Jay Msangi.

His compatriot Class, who is under famous trainers Habib ‘Master’ Kinyogoli and former World champion Rashid Matumla, is also optimistic. “I am ready to show my prowess in the fight. I will not let Tanzanians down. I know he is also keen to win the title but that’s not going to happen here,” said Class.

Bout promoter Jay Msangi said preparations are at an advanced stage but he has called on more sponsors to assist in ensuring the success of the fight.

“We have organised the bout as part of a broader plan to prepare the Tanzanian boxers for major fights ahead,” Msangi said. Class will be fighting for the WBO title bout in Germany at the end of next month.

The boxer, who is the reigning World Professional Boxing Federation (WPBF) and Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) champion, is seeking to bag a third title.