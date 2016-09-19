Brave Boys face fight to qualify

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.tz

Dar es Salaam. Yohana Nkomola struck a brace to lead the Under-17 side, Serengeti Boys, to a 3-2 victory over Congo-Brazzaville in a contested 2017 African Youth Championship third round, first leg match at the National Stadium yesterday.

Serengeti Boys, who have been outstanding since the preliminary rounds, now need at least a draw to qualify for the finals planned for Madagascar next April.

However, the Tanzanian boys, who qualified for the third round after seeing off South Africa, face a tall order to advance considering that Congo will be playing at home and need just a 1-0 win to secure the finals berth.

The match kicked off on a low note with the home team struggling to keep possession and giving away ball needlessly.

However, the youngsters grew into the game and crafted a few telling chances in the first quarter save for profligacy upfront.

It took 43 minute for the home team to celebrate a goal after Nkomola’s almost 25-metre drive flew directly into the Congo-Brazzaville nets.

Hardly had the celebration died down than Nkomola sent fans celebrating wildly after twisting and turning before unleashing a thunderbolt that left the Congo goalkeeper, Obouua Examish, flatfooted.

Serengeti Boys went into the halftime break enjoying a 2-0 lead despite the Congolese dominating the game for longer spells of the first half.

During the break minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, descended from the VIP stand and started rallying the fans to cheer Serengeti Boys nonstop.

In the second half, Serengeti called off Ibrahim Ally for Mukhsin Makame (48) as Congo substituted Mantourari Aldo with Makouana Ben (51).

They were Congo looked to benefit from the changes as they launched a series of attacks on the home team’s area.

Afterwards Nkomola was taken off and Issa Mkamba came in, but the substitution also helped the visitors grow stronger and got a penalty in the 74th minute, which was converted by Langa Percy.

Serengeti Boys keeper Ally Msengi picked an injury in the 80th minute and was replaced by Kelvin Kayego.

A minute later, Serengeti Boys scored the third goal vie substitute Mkamba, completing Assad Ally’s cross clinically.