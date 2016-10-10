Buoyant Omog brags to down Mbeya City

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Joseph Omog is already feeling confident of racking up maximum points on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi Street giants, who top the table with 17 points after seven matches, take on Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium.

Simba look favourites on paper, but they have always struggled to walk away with the points at stake from the Mbeya stadium.

However, the Cameroonian tactician believes that this time around, they will have the last laugh.

“We haven’t lost any match so far, so this alone is a psychological advantage. We want to the three points in Mbeya and I am confident that we will carry the day,” he said.

Simba have not won the league title in four seasons, but they bolstered significantly in the transfer window and now look genuine contenders for silverware.

The Msimbazi Reds and Stand United are the only teams that have no yet lost a match in the Vodacom Premier League.

“We are aware of the competition that we will face ion Mbeya, but my team is in good form; everyone is excited about the match, so I have good feeling that we will extend our lead at their expense,’ said the Cameroonian.

Simba manager Mussa Hassan ‘Mgosi’ added his voice on the match, saying Mbeya City must fall on their home ground.

“We are already acclimatising in Mbeya and mark my word; Mbeya City will fall at their home ground. Simba are in good form and be stopped here,” bragged the former club’s striker.

Apart from Simba-Mbeya City, the other mid-week matches will see Mwadui takes on African Lyon, Mbao, who were on Friday beaten 1-0 by Majimaji, will face Toto Africans.