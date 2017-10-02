CHAN failure reveals flailing Kenya football

Nairobi. The decision to strip Kenya of its right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) has revealed the abject state of football in the country.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) governing body earlier this month withdrew the tournament from Kenya after an inspection team found just one out of four venues was ready ahead of the January start of the tournament.

“The withdrawal of CHAN is a sign of the lack of seriousness we have shown in all sports across the board,” said sports analyst Arnold Kanyangonda. “In Kenya there is a lot of talk and no action.”

Raw talent and better support helped Kenya become a world beater in distance running and rugby sevens, but football languishes in a dismal state hit by mismanagement, wrangling and corruption.

Local stadiums are already largely empty -- with fans turning instead to televised foreign matches -- and the embarrassing cancellation of CHAN, an international tournament in which players are drawn from domestic leagues, is yet another blow.

Kanyangonda blamed Kenya’s government for ignoring sports.

“Kenya is a very entrepreneurial country but we have been unable to transfer this into sports,” he said.

“The government had promised to construct five big stadiums -- in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret and Garissa -- but five years down the line not even one has been constructed,” he said.

The troubles are not new. In 1996 CAF moved the Africa Cup of Nations to South Africa after Kenya failed to get ready in time.

Kanyangonda pointed out that no new stadium has been built in Kenya in the last 30 years.

This month’s CHAN cancellation comes as the domestic game reels from a damaging power struggle between the governing body, Football Kenya Federation, which and Kenya Premier League, which runs the country’s top division.

The wrangling has driven away fans and sponsors, including South African broadcaster SuperSport earlier this year after a decade of sponsorship worth millions of dollars.