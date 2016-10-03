CRICKETING MATTERS : The ‘mathematics’ of a run-out

By Dr. K. S. Gupta

The 500th Test match of and for India at Kanpur against New Zealand turned out to be a ‘savoir fair’ affair. The Kiwis, despite intense preparations to counter the vicious spin off the ‘dust-bowls’ of Indian tracks caved in to the floaters, dippers and armers of Ashwin and Jadeja.

It is said that in the rough and tumble of Nagpur life there are audacious local ‘wiremen’ in the guise of electricians who through their daredevilry tamper with electric cables to direct power illegally to their abodes and places of work.

Electric shocks and electrocution is the ‘sine qua non’ of Kanpur despite the efforts of Uttar Pradesh administration to reign in the culprits. It would therefore not be farfetched to state that Nagpur shocked and jolted the Newzealanders.

Coming back to the Test match, to a delivery from Ashwin which moved from the middle to leg Ross Taylor hit the ball to the widish long on region and called for a run.

Yadav gathered the ball and threw it at the bowler’s end wicket. Ross’s bat was already about two feet within the popping crease as the throw came hurtling down to knock off the sticks. Ross made the basic mistake of not grounding his bat. He was declared run out.

The elementary precaution of sliding the bat while making one’s ground had been discarded.

Either batsman is out, run out, if at any time while the ball is in play, he is out of his ground and his wicket is fairly put down by the opposite side.

Notwithstanding above, a batman is not out, Run out, if he has been within his ground and subsequently left it to avoid injury, when the wicket is put down. A batsman cannot be run out if the ball has not subsequently been touched again by a fielder, after the bowler has entered his delivery stride, before the wicket is put down.

A batsman cannot be ruled run out if the ball, having been played by the striker, or having come off his person, directly strikes a helmet worn by a fielder and rebounds directly on to the wicket.

If he is out stumped, it is not a run out. If a No ball has been called and if a batsman while not attempting a run, is stumped he is to be given not out. The batsman who is adjudged run out is the one whose ground is at the end where the wicket is put down.

If a batsman is out, run out, the batting side shall score the runs completed before the dismissal. Penalty for a No ball or a Wide or other penalties to either side that may be awarded when the ball is dead.

These days a runner is normally not allowed for an injured batsman.

In rare situations where a runner is there and if the striker is himself dismissed run out, runs completed by the runner and other batsmen before dismissal shall not count. If an injured batsman gains consent from the umpires on the field of play to have a runner, the consent does not provide permission to the injured batsman to run.

The first Test match against England in Kanpur in 1952 was won by England by 8 wickets.

Out of a total of 22 Test matches played in Kanpur India won 7, lost 3 and drew 12.

Results of 2 Tests, one at the Eden Gardens and the other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, will determine whether India achieves hegemony in Tests. About batsmen who have been run out as a result of brilliant fielding there are more occasions where batsmen have been dismissed through their own misadventures. In ODI’s the most run out batsmen are Marvin Atapattu, 41 times; Rahul Dravid,40; Inzaman ul Haq, 40; Mohamed Yousuf, 38; Wasim Akram,38; and Sachin Tendulkar, 36 times.