Can Yanga SC exorcise North Africa ghosts?

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach George Lwandamina harbours hopes that his troops will finally debunk ‘the myth’ that they cannot eliminate their North African counterparts.

Yanga, as they are well known, depart for Algiers today for Saturday’s second leg tie of the Confederation Cup playoffs against MC Alger.

The Jangwani Street giants take a wafer-thin 1-0 lead to the Algerian capital, thanks Thabani Kamusoko’s lone strike last Saturday.

However, Yanga’s chances of progressing to the lucrative group stage seem to be slim if past records are to go by. They have never sailed through whenever paired against a team from North Africa and have so far shipped 30 goals in away matches since 1982.

Yanga have faced the North African teams 11 times in 35 years. However, they have an abysmal scoring record on away grounds.

They have so far scored two goals only, both of which have come within the past decade. The first time they celebrated an away goal against North African teams was in 2008 when they drew 1-1 against Al Akhdar of Libya.

The goal was scored by Hamis Yusuf and the draw remains to be their best away record.

Their latest goal came last year when they lost 2-1 to Al-Ahly of Egypt in the Champions League. It was scored by Donald Ngoma.

Now that the Zimbabwean hotshot is fit again; can he rediscover his scoring touch and help Yanga break the longstanding jinx? It remains to be seen. Yanga need a draw of any margin in Algiers this weekend and there is an air of expectation following an impressive showing during their 1-0 triumph at the National Stadium last weekend. However, they face MC Alger who have not lost a Confederation Cup match at home.

They tumbled to a 2-1 loss at Ghana’s Bechem United in the first leg of the preliminary round, but managed to overturn the deficit with 4-1 win in Algiers.

In the first round, MC Alger beat Renaissance du Congo 2-0 on home soil before losing 2-1 in Kinshasa.

MC Alger’s record at home speaks volumes and Yanga will have to be devilishly precise upfront while guarding against conceding.

The Algerian side has an impressive record, but Yanga may as well draw inspiration from their own record in Caf-organised championships this year.

They won both preliminary round matches of the Champions League against Ngaya Club of the Comoros before drawing both legs against Zanaco of Zambia in the first round.

Yanga lost on an away goal rule, thus dropping to the Confederation Cup playoffs.

Club’s assistant coach Juma Mwambusi admitted that the second leg clash would be tough, but refused to dwell on past records, stressing that they count for nothing in modern football.

“Yes, it will be difficult, but Yanga’s past records will count for nothing on Saturday. We are prepared for the battle and hopefully, we will be the ones celebrating after 90 minutes,” he said.