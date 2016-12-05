Cecafa member states criticized

By Charles Abel & Agencies @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has come under heavy criticism over lack of commitment to host regional tournaments.

A prominent official of the regional body’s secretariat, who preferred not to be named, railed against the member countries for what he termed as petty politics.

“Member associations should stop their usual petty politics, useless meetings, useless propaganda of undermining Cecafa and Caf leadership,” he said. The outspoken official was reacting to a story published by The New Times regarding the possibility of playing the Cecafa Kagame Cup on a Champions League format.

“I tried to convince our members five years ago that we play this event on a Champions League basis and as usual they just ignored it.” “This year’s Cecafa competitions, precisely the Kagame Cup, were sabotaged by four countries, namely; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and some others he called (hiding under the shadows).”

He added, “We got a big sponsor for the Kagame Cup, but some officials in these four countries went to sponsor and demanded some sponsorship by undermining Cecafa. The same officials have tried to organise a parallel tournament to undermine Kagame Cup in Tanzania, but it will not take off.”

In May, Tanzania pulled out of hosting the 2016 Kagame Cup citing a busy international calendar, according to the TFF president, Jamal Malinzi, while Kenya also opted out of hosting the Senior Challenge Championship that was slated to kick off late November.

Kenya which last hosted the Challenge Cup in 2013, is preparing to stage the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in two years.

Cecafa has now turned to Sudan to see if they can agree to have the event back in Khartoum.

Young Africans and Azam were expected to represent Tanzania Mainland in the Kagame Cup, but hopes are wafer-thin that the tournament will take place this year.