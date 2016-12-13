Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Cecafa tournaments finally shelved

Azam FC players carry their coach, Stewart

Azam FC players carry their coach, Stewart Hall, aloft after winning the 2015 Kagame Cup at the National Stadium. They beat Gor Mahia of Kenya 2-0 to claim their maiden regional title. PHOTO | FILE 

Cecafa has been striving to get a host country after Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya turned down. Nevertheless, the council’s efforts have been to no avail.

By Fredrick Nwaka and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

        Dar es Salaam. The Council of East and Central Africa Football Federation (Cecafa) has revealed that the Senior Challenge Cup and Kagame Club have been shelved.

The Cecafa media officer Rogers Mulindwa told BBC Sports yesterday that it would be impossible to stage the tournament this year.

“I can confirm now that it is impossible for us to stage the tournaments this year,” said Mulindwa.

In recent years, Cecafa has been depending on Tanzania to host both the Senior Challenge Cup and Kagame Cup.

However, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) asked not to be considered as potential hosts this year owing a tight schedule.

The Kenyan Football Federation (KFF) had earlier accepted to host the two events, but they opted out after failing to secure sponsors.

Sudan was approached to save the Cecafa’s face by hosting the two tournaments, but they too failed to honour the council’s request.

The TFF media and communication officer, Alfred Lucas, expressed his sadness over the shelving of the tournaments, saying it was a step backward for the region.

Lucas said Tanzania declined to host any tournament early on due to a tight schedule that needed implementation of various programmes they had set at the begging of the year.

“We were very clear about that since the beginning. We told Cecafa that Tanzania could not hold this year’s Kagame Cup because we had a lot of programmes to implement. Failure to host the events this year speaks volumes,” said Lucas.

Tanzania has hosted the Kagame Cup thrice in the past five years with other Cecafa members showing no interest.

For his part, El Mnan Osama Atta, treasurer of the Sudan Football Federation said his country had hoped the government would provide financial assistance for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to go ahead in December, but the authority told us it was not possible.     

