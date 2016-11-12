Saturday, November 12, 2016

Chaneta impressed with netball talents

 

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. As the Union netball championships reach its climaxes today, Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) has impressed with the standard of the participating teams.

Chaneta chairperson Anna Kibira said most of the players featured in the event showed good talent despite the fact that not all teams qualified into semifinals and later in the finals to be held at the Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) court.

Kibira said the player’s spirits and level of commitments were very high and believe the country will get the right representatives in the East African netball championships. Teams’ features in the tournament are Uhamiaji, Polisi Morogoro, Jeshi Stars, Madini Arusha and Polisi Arusha which are from Tanzania Mainland. Zanzibar teams were Mafunzo, JKU, KVZ, Zimamoto and Afya.

“Chaneta is proud for the players standard in the tournament, we have seen number of young talented players who can lift up our national netball team (Taifa Queens), we call all players and team officials to maintain the standard,” said Kibira.

She said so far, Uhamiaji netball club which is defending champions, have shown the best standard and did not lose a single match.

The team topped in group A after winning all matches and was expecting to play Mafunzo of Zanzibar in the first semifinals. The second semi-finals will see Polis Moro playing Jeshi Stars.

According to Kibira, Chaneta is struggling to make the game attain the international standard, but lack of sponsors hinders their efforts.

“We have managed to complete our annual calendar without any support, thanks to teams that showed commitments for honouring our calendar, it is difficult to compete due to huge expenses, but spirits made them to make it,” she said.

