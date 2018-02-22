Charged TFF boss’s file sent to DPP

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The case file for former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Mr Jamal Malinzi (57) has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has heard.

Mr Malinzi, alongside former TFF secretary general Celestine Mwesigwa (46) and former TFF accountant, Ms Nsiande Isawayo Mwanga (27) first appeared in court in June last year, charged with embezzlement for falsifying invoices to pocket cash given by sponsors.

But a lawyer, representing the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Leonard Swai told the court on Thursday, February 22, that after completing the investigation exercise, the file had to be sent to the DPP so he (the DPP) can analyse the collected evidence so far before proceeding with the case.

“I have made a follow up on the file and got convinced that soon, it will be handed over to us….I therefore request the court to state another day when the case will come up for mention,” Mr Swai told the Senior Resident Magistrate at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Wilbard Mashauri.

He said apart from the file, PCCB is also awaiting an approval from the DPP on whether or not the case falls right under the jurisdiction of Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

Reacting to the plea, the defense side asked the court to issue only three days for the prosecution side to come to the bottom of the file issue, arguing that their clients have been in remand prison for eight months.

"We ask the prosecution side to ensure that the file issue is dealt with within three days. Our clients have been in remand prison for eight months now and we want this to be taken seriously so we can proceed,” said defense lawyer, Abraham Senguji