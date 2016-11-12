Cheka fights for WBO title today in Hungary

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prominent professional boxer in the country, Cosmas Cheka, today fights Hungarian champion Zoltan Kovacs for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight Europe title.

The 12-round bout has been organised by promoter Felix Racz of the Felix Promotion and matchmaker, Shkumbin Sekiraqa, will be held at the Lakeside Hotel & Conference Hall, Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

The boxers will fight in under-card while the main event will be for the Hungarian welterweight title between Balazs Torteli who will fight against György Mizsei.

Also in the list is unbeaten middleweight Norbert Harcsa against Estonian Sergej Melis and light middle hot prospect Ferenc Berki against the Czech Republic boxer Tomas Bartunek (4-4-0). The event will be broadcast live by the Hungarian National TV (M4).

Cheka’s manager Juma Ndambile who is the managing director of Advanced Security Company Limited said his boxer is in the top shape and promised to win the bout.

“We expect the best fight as Cheka wants to prove his worth in the game, he has trained hard for the fight, Hungarian also want to take away the title belt by outshining Cheka, we expect the best and thrilling fight,” said Ndambile.

For his part, Cheka said Kovacs cannot match with him and he targets early victory against him. He said has trained intensively aiming to win the first international title in his boxing history.

“I know the fight will be very tough, Hungarian is strong opponent, I do not want to demoralise my fellow Tanzanians, this is my chance to win the title and attain honour in the game, ”

“This is my chance to win international bout at away soil, I want to show my talent and prowess in the game, I am sure to reach my target,” said Cheka.