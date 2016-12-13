Cheka flies to India for fight

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Super middleweight boxer Francis Cheka departed for India yesterday oozing with confidence of flooring Vijender Singh on Saturday.

The two boxers will exchange blows for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific super middle weight title in Delhi. Cheka, who is expected to fight twice this month, was accompanied by his trainer Abdallah Lilamba and promoter Jay Msangi.

His manager Juma Ndambile left the country two days ago.

Speaking before his departure, Cheka said he was physically and mentally ready to face the Indian.