Cheka flies to India for fight

Super middleweight boxer Francis Cheka departed

Super middleweight boxer Francis Cheka departed for India yesterday oozing with confidence of flooring Vijender Singh on Saturday. 

The two boxers will exchange blows for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific super middle weight title in Delhi. Cheka, who is expected to fight twice this month, was accompanied by his trainer Abdallah Lilamba and promoter Jay Msangi.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. Super middleweight boxer Francis Cheka departed for India yesterday oozing with confidence of flooring Vijender Singh on Saturday.

The two boxers will exchange blows for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific super middle weight title in Delhi. Cheka, who is expected to fight twice this month, was accompanied by his trainer Abdallah Lilamba and promoter Jay Msangi.

His manager Juma Ndambile left the country two days ago.

Speaking before his departure, Cheka said he was physically and mentally ready to face the Indian.

“I have prepared very well for the fight. I know Singh has a home advantage, but I don’t really see him coming out of the ring unscathed,” said Cheka ahead of the 10-round fight.     


