Monday, December 19, 2016

Cheka pre-fight talk falls flat as he suffers loss to Indian

India’s Vijender Singh (left) and Tanzania’s

India’s Vijender Singh (left) and Tanzania’s Francis Cheka fight during their WBO Asia-Pacific Super-Middleweight boxing match at The Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. PHOTO I AFP 

  The 34-year-old, who has an impressive record at home, lost by technical knockout (TKO) in the third round of what was to be a 10-round contest at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.
  The Indian took less than 10 minutes to successfully defend his WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight title in the historic bout in India.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Francis Cheka’s poor record away from home extended on Saturday when he lost the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Super- middleweight fight to Vijender Singh.

The 34-year-old, who has an impressive record at home, lost by technical knockout (TKO) in the third round of what was to be a 10-round contest at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.

The Indian took less than 10 minutes to successfully defend his WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight title in the historic bout in India.

The victory made Singh who is also the 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist to maintain his undefeated record in eight professional bouts now.

Cheka seemed to be quicker off the blocks even as Singh played block and dodge in the first round. However, the Indian got into the groove soon enough and landed lusty uppercut to the body to rattle the Morogoro-based boxer.

Cheka seemed on the back foot in the second round and was wary of having a go at the hard-hitting from Singh, who stuck to landing clean and straight blows. Cheka was also undone by the height advantage that Vijender enjoyed. While Cheka struggled to keep his balance owing to his shorter reach, Singh put his long arms to good use. Cheka tried to use body movements to try and sidesteps Singh’s jabs.

Singh switched to offensive mode in the second round where he landed some heavy blows. The Indian boxer was alert in defence and made sure to land his punches when they mattered.

He landed the winning blow in the third round to leave the former World Champion, Cheka, dazed and a packed Thyagraj Stadium delirious.

“I trained hard in Manchester for two months for this. I thank all my coaches for the effort they put in. Cheka talked so much but I believed in my punch power, and I have done it,” Vijender said after the bout.

Cheka, who will fight Abdallah Pazi on Sunday, said Singh was very tough opponent and admitted the defeat.


