Cheka targets knockout win over Indian boxer

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading super middleweight boxer, Francis Cheka, has exuded confidence that he will knock out Vijender Singh when they meet for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific belt in New Delhi on December 17.

The 34-year –old, a household name in boxing, is currently training in Morogoro, has been out of action since his controversial win over Serbian Geard Ajetovic in February.

Cheka, who is the intercontinental champion, faces a tricky night dubbed “Night of the Champions” considering that Indian holds an undefeated record and will be enjoying a tremendous home support.

Singh had won his title defeating Australian boxer Kerry Hope on July 16 at the same venue.

Singh has seven wins under his belt with six being knockouts while the hard-punching Tanzanian has 43 fights with 32 wins including 17 KOs.

Despite Singh boasting an unbeaten record, Cheka played down the threat he poses to him. “He has risen quite fast, but I am unfazed by his record. I am ready to give him a boxing lesson. I will go to India and knock him out before his fans,” bragged Cheka.

“I have heard a lot about this Indian boxer and there’s a lot of hype around him, I just can’t wait to be the one to put him in his place.”

Cheka added: “If you go through my record, you will find that I managed 17 knockouts, I have boxed way more rounds than he has, so I don’t see how he will walk out of the ring unscathed.

“I have watched his previous fights; he has fought absolutely nobody so far. The day he will meet me in the ring, he won’t have a reply for anything I throw at him.”

Cheka’s trainer Abdallah Lilamba said he was impressed with his boxer’s progress in training, hoping that he will record a convincing win in New Delhi.