Chitanda fires 65 to win PWC tournament

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani @tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Nichorausi Chitanda of Lugalo club proved her exceptional skills when he won the PWC Golf open tournament after carding 65 net at the Lugalo Club.

Chitanda beat over 100 golfers who were listed in the race for the tournament’s silverware.

“I played really good golf today [Saturday] and everything was just going right for me on the course,” a delighted Chitanda said. “It was a good game, though we faced an uphill task in maneuvering long par 5 courses,” said Chitanda after the end of the 18th hole.

Lugalo club Raj Lavingia also won the Longest drive’s honour in the women category,Dar es Salaam Gymkhana’s club Rehema Athuman won nearest to the pin’s award.

The Division A nett category title went to Kili Golf Isaack Wanyeche with 66 net with Juma Likuli finishing second with 68 net. “The tournament was good, but the going was tough, I thank my sponsors Price waterhouse coopers [PWC] for their vital support,” he said after he was declared the overall winner. The Division B prize went to J.Legg who posted 71 strokes who beat Salum Mvinta on countback after tying on the scores.

“I dropped several shots today especially at the par five eleventh hole. That really cost me the points,” ” said the winner. The Division C winner prize went to Rene Kuhlmann who netted 68 to be followed by Amanzi Madengule who ended the runner up with 68 strokes. “It was really a nice game, I enjoy playing in difficult situations as I’m regular player here,” said Kuhlmann .

“I think God was on my side as everything went well on my side. I’m glad I won.”