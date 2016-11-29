Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Class faces tricky night as he fights Rasulov in rematch

Ibrahim Class of Tanzania poses after with his

Ibrahim Class of Tanzania poses after with his WPBF belt. The 26-year-old will take on Zapir Rasulov in an international title fight in Berlin tonight. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

  • Class, who is on a record of 14 wins and three losses, will be looking to snap Tanzanian boxers’ lacklustre performance on international stage.
  • This, however, will be the second time in a year the two boxers will be fighting. Their first fight was on April 15 in Panama and Class emerged as the winner on points.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer, Ibrahim Class takes on Zapir Rasulov in an international title fight that will take place in Berlin, German today.

Class, who is on a record of 14 wins and three losses, will be looking to snap Tanzanian boxers’ lacklustre performance on international stage.

This, however, will be the second time in a year the two boxers will be fighting. Their first fight was on April 15 in Panama and Class emerged as the winner on points.

Speaking ahead of the fight, the 26-year-old said: “It is not going to be easy this time around. I know Rasulov very well. He is a good fighter and will be hard-pressed to register revenge.”

“However, he will still meet the man who has prepared very well. I hope that I will beat him again. I understand why he sought a rematch; he thinks he deserved to win the first fight.”

The boxer, who is fast rising, has been training a close supervision of Rajab Mhamila.

He added: “Despite facing a tough night, fighting on away soil, my target is to win through a knockout. This is the only best way to win abroad.

“I don’t want split or unanimous decisions. Such decisions always don’t favour the visitor. I will go there and look for a KO right from the outset.”

In April, Class sprang a huge upset as he comprehensively outpointed previously unbeaten Rasulov. The Tanzanian simply outboxed Rasulov who never got into the fight.

Class won on scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73. The 25-year-old Class suffered tough losses to world rated Julius Indongo and Charles Manyuchi in the other guy’s backyard.

German-based Russian Rasulov, 29, has been a professional for 12 years and was WBA No 6 light but has never really broken through.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Brazil football team in Colombia plane crash

A plane carrying 81 people, including a Brazilian football team, has crashed on its approach to

9 minutes ago

Tazara woes dominate talks between JPM, Lungu

Problems facing the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) yesterday dominated talks between

  • News
    Vodacom to issue Sh500bn shares  
  • News
    Muhimbili to launch 5-year hepatitis B treatment plan  
  • News
    MP cautions govt on financial risks of new HIV treatment  
  • News
    Top judge advises Africa against pulling out of ICC  