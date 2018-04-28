Clay-shy Vandeweghe crushes top seed Halep

Stuttgart. Unfancied American CoCo Vandeweghe knocked another big name out of the Stuttgart Grand Prix on Friday, as she stunned top seed Simona Halep 6-4, 6-1.

The 74-minute demolition of the Romanian in 74 minutes follows Maria Sharapova’s loss in the first round and the injury retirements of second seed Garbine Muguruza and German crowd favourite Angelique Kerber on Thursday in the second round.

Vandeweghe, ranked No. 16, admits that this is the surface she likes least, but she has reached the first clay semifinal of her WTA career. She will face either French sixth seed Carolina Garcia or tournament number three Elina Svitolina on Saturday.

Vandeweghe won the opening set as Halep double-faulted for a third time.

“At one point in the first set, I wasn’t even sure of the score,” Vandeweghe said. “Maybe that’s the secret.”

The American held her nerve to break early in the second set and added an insurance break for a 5-1 lead and closed out the upset on her second match point a game later from a Halep return long.

“I just tried to keep the balls in play and stay in the rallies. I tried to do the best I could.

“Clay is still not my favourite surface, it’s certainly not my number one,” she said.

But with a Porsche 718 Boxster going to the tournament winner along with prize money, Vandeweghe admits she has plenty of motivation to try for a title on the alien surface.

“I’m one step closer, maybe if I keep it up I can win a new toy to take home to California.”

Halep lost to an American for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open (Shelby Rogers in the first round).

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal’s path to an 11th Barcelona title was cleared of dangermen Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem on Friday when they crashed to shock quarter-final losses.

Second seed Dimitrov was knocked out by fifth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Thiem, the third-seeded Austrian, was stunned by 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas with the fast-rising Greek stunning the world number seven 6-3, 6-2 in 80 minutes.

World number 63 Tsitsipas won the last 14 points of the match to reach the semi-finals. (AFP)

It was his second win over a top 10 player following his victory over Belgium’s David Goffin in Antwerp last October.

He will face Carreno-Busta for a place in the final.

Nadal, who has won his last 40 sets played on clay, was taking on Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan for a place in the semi-finals.

Klizan, ranked at 140, had defeated Novak Djokovic in the second round.