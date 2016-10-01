Clock ticks to the city face-off

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. All is set for round one in the battle for honours pitting city traditional rivals Young Africans and Simba SC today at the National Stadium. This will be their first ever clash in the ongoing season of the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

Simba SC will not only be seeking to revenge their back-to-back humiliation at the hands of their rivals last season but also to stretch their lead in the log standings and maintain a clean sheet after playing six matches without considering a loss.

Young Africans are also under pressure to snatch a win, reduce the gap and hopefully catch up with their runaway rivals sooner than later. The title holders last week suffered a 0-1 humiliation at the hands of wrangle-ridden Stand United.

Last season, Simba SC were on the receiving end, losing 2-0 in the two games against Yanga.

Amissi Tambwe and Malimi Busungu scored in the first leg, while Donald Ngoma and Tambwe scored in the second match to seal a double for the Jangwani Street boys.

But today they are facing a different side altogether after the Msimbazi Street side got off to a brilliant start to the season. Should Simba SC snatch a victory in the derby they would have gathered 19 points from seven matches.

Young Africans are currently placed third with 10 points from five matches. They lost the opportunity to narrow that gap after they lost to Stand United last week.

The Mainland champions camped in Pemba ahead of the macth while their rivals Simba SC went for a residential camp in Morogoro. Morogoro-based referee Martin Saanya will officiate the match.

At the beginning of the season, Simba SC vowed to leave no stone unturned in their search for the title this time round. A victory against Yanga in this first could give the players the morale boost and confidence they need to realise that dream.

So far, it has been so good for the Msimbazi Street side, whose revival has been evident since the start of the season.

They will depend on the striking force of Shiza Kichuya, Ibrahim Ajibu, Jamal Mnyate and Laudit Mavugo. The strikers have been central to the team’s success.