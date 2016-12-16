Coach: Mbao will be a force to reckon with

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Mbao FC head coach Ettiene Ndairagije believes that his side will be a team to beat in the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League.

The Burundian boasted that they have signed brilliant players who may propel the team to finish in one of the top positions.

“We have roped in some fine talents, so I am confident that Mbao will be different in the second leg. We will genuinely challenge for top spots,” said the coach.

“When I took up the reins at Mbao in the first leg, I used most of my time to get used to the Tanzanian premiership. Now that I know everything, our fans should expect a fairy-tale run by from their team.”

Mbao FC spokesperson Chrisant Malinzi named the players the Mwanza based outfit has signed as goalkeeper Ben Beko from Panone FC, striker Ally Msengi (Serengeti Boys) and Habibu Hajji (Lipuli). Other new faces are defender Baraka Davis, wingers Alex Alidali and Nelson Kasiga, all from Uhuru FC and Rahesh Biku, George Sangija and Ibra Ibra from the Under-20 side.

Mbao FC occupy the 12th place with 16 points collected from 15 matches, an average of a point per match.

The premiership resumes tomorrow with Mbao FC clashing with Stand United on Sunday at the Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.