Coach salutes Azam after Mamelodi SC draw in Dar

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed Azam FC as one of the best teams in Tanzania after the ice cream makers forced the South African giants to a barren draw on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi, the current Africa Champions League title-holders, enjoyed the lion’s share of the thrilling friendly match at Azam Complex, but had trouble in breaking down the hosts’ defence.

Mosimane predicted a bright future for the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions, saying they would be a force to reckon with in the near future.

“They put up a spirited fight. We are happy that us, the game served as a beneficial warm-up ahead of our forthcoming league and international matches,” he said.

Mamelodi, who arrived in the country earlier this week, were to take on Simba and Young Africans on Wednesday and Friday respectively, but the two matches were called off after the big guns refused to honour the games.

For his part, Azam FC information officer Jaffar Idd has said he was very wit way the Chamazi outfit played in Wednesday’s match.

“We were underdogs in Wednesday’s match against Sundowns Mamelodi, but we put up a brave fight as those who witnessed the game can attest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi has agreed a short term deal to play for giants SC Villa until the end of the season.

The striker recently parted ways with Danish Superligaen side Sönderjysk, ending an initial five-year deal.