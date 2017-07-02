Committee divided over Malinzi fate

By Oliver Albert @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) electoral committee has been sharply divided over the fate of incumbent president, Jamal Malinzi.

Malinzi, who is in detention for allegations of corruption, was seeking re-election, but could not make it to the interview. His absence automatically rules him out of contention.

However, over half of the electoral committee members advocated for change of rule to allow him to contest the election without attending the interview.

The committee consists of five members with three of them protesting dumping Malinzi out of the race.

After a heated meeting, chairman of the committee Revocatus Kuuli said he was ready to step down should the rules be changed to allow the absentees to contest in the polls planned for August in Dodoma.

The committee cleared 70 aspirants eyeing various posts in the federation.

Speaking yesterday, Kuuli said they cleared 70 aspirants, but the meeting came to a premature end after disagreement over Malinzi’s fate.

“Everything went as planned and we managed to clear 70 aspirants. However, when it came to discussing the fate of Malinzi, some members wanted us use wisdom instead of the laid down rules. It prompted a heated debate, which forced me to postpone it until Sunday (today),” he said.