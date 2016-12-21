Concern as Yanga players boycott

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. All is not well at the Jangwani Street club as Young Africans players entered the second day of boycotting training sessions over unpaid salaries.

Yanga, who thrashed JKT Ruvu 3-0 on Saturday, have not held a training session since Monday with players insisting that they will only resume training after the matter has been resolved.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, some senior Yanga players intimated to this paper that the club has not paid them their November salaries and bonuses, thus making their livelihood a misery.

The team’s technical bench led by head coach George Lwandamina were seen at the Uhuru Stadium where the team trains, but only a few players showed up.

Yanga prepare for their Vodacom Premier League match against African Lyon, which will take place at the Uhuru Stadium on Friday.

“We have about two months now without pay. This has affected us adversely. We want the management to sort out this matter before we start training and playing again,” said a senior player.

Pressed for comment over the situation, Lwandamina declined to go into details, stressing that it had nothing to do with his duties.

“I am here to coach. When they (players) are not paid, you better ask club officials. It is not a technical matter at all, so I can’t give you the details you want,” said the Zambian, who took over the reins at Yanga last month.

“We have no answers here. The only person who can give you the details is the CEO (Baraka Deusdedit), so talk to him.”

Baraka, however, declined to talk about it claiming that he was at an important meeting.

However, he told E-Fm that they were already working on how to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“There is an issue going on but it is being sorted and we are hoping it will be done soon,” he was quoted as saying.

He added: “The strike will not affect anything, everything will be in order. It’s a matter of meeting and clearing the air.”

Yanga occupy the second place in the 16-team log having accumulated 36 points from 16 matches.