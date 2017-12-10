Sunday, December 10, 2017

Corsaletti: UK training was just the beginning

Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe

Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti trains at Burhill Golf Club in United Kingdom. Corsaletti is expected to make history for being the first professional golfer to feature in the European Qualifying School scheduled to take place in Portugal next month. PHOTO|COURTESY 

In Summary

Corsaletti, who underwent a weeklong training with Rousseau told The Citizen that he still has more than one month to train ahead of the 2018 European Senior Tour Qualifying School golf tournament scheduled for January 25-26 at Silves Golf (Pestana Golf) in Algarve, Portugal.

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary ]@majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. Despite undergoing training by world class coach Dr Noel Rousseau, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti has said he is not yet satisfied, and there is still work to do before he competes in next year’s European Senior Tour.

Corsaletti, who underwent a weeklong training with Rousseau told The Citizen that he still has more than one month to train ahead of the 2018 European Senior Tour Qualifying School golf tournament scheduled for January 25-26 at Silves Golf (Pestana Golf) in Algarve, Portugal.

Stage one will be played over 36 holes with no cut and the second stage (finals) over 72 holes at Pestana Golf Resort (Pinta Course) from January 29 to February 1, 2018.

There will be 72 competitors and ties playing 54 holes after which only those players within eight shots of the final qualifying place (five) will go forward to contest the final round. The five finalists will feature in all card PGA tour all over the world.

He said the training was very fine, and that he attained more skills in his career, but that was not the end of his mission and vision to finish among the top five golfers and draw new history in his career.

According to Corsaletti, the United Kingdom training made him a new golfer.

“I enjoyed training under Rousseau. It was good and I learnt a lot, but I am stopping here and now, because there is still a lot of work to do before the event,” he said, “I will continue to train intensively aiming to perform well in the event.”

He added: “My aim is to qualify for the famous European Senior Tour, which is run by the PGA European Tour. It is not an easy task because there other prominent golfers with not less than 50 years who target the qualifying marks.”     

Related Stories

40 minutes ago

Corsaletti: UK training was just the beginning

Despite undergoing training by world class coach Dr Noel Rousseau, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti has said he is not yet satisfied, and there is still work to do before he competes in next year’s European Senior Tour.

advertisement

In The Headlines

UVCCM outgoing national chairman held over bribery allegations

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region is holding the CCM

Bodies of slain Tanzanian peacekeepers in DRC to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday

Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) has said the bodies of 14 soldiers killed during an

  • News
    TPSF keen on tax system consultation meetings  
  • News
    Acacia urged to support local entrepreneurs  
  • News
    Magufuli pardons Nguza Viking, son  
  • News
    Nation celebrates historic birthday  