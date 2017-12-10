Corsaletti: UK training was just the beginning

By Majuto Omary ]@majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Despite undergoing training by world class coach Dr Noel Rousseau, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti has said he is not yet satisfied, and there is still work to do before he competes in next year’s European Senior Tour.

Corsaletti, who underwent a weeklong training with Rousseau told The Citizen that he still has more than one month to train ahead of the 2018 European Senior Tour Qualifying School golf tournament scheduled for January 25-26 at Silves Golf (Pestana Golf) in Algarve, Portugal.

Stage one will be played over 36 holes with no cut and the second stage (finals) over 72 holes at Pestana Golf Resort (Pinta Course) from January 29 to February 1, 2018.

There will be 72 competitors and ties playing 54 holes after which only those players within eight shots of the final qualifying place (five) will go forward to contest the final round. The five finalists will feature in all card PGA tour all over the world.

He said the training was very fine, and that he attained more skills in his career, but that was not the end of his mission and vision to finish among the top five golfers and draw new history in his career.

According to Corsaletti, the United Kingdom training made him a new golfer.

“I enjoyed training under Rousseau. It was good and I learnt a lot, but I am stopping here and now, because there is still a lot of work to do before the event,” he said, “I will continue to train intensively aiming to perform well in the event.”