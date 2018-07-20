Corsaletti is optimistic to shine at the Senior Open

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Gymkhana’s highly-rated professional golfer Phillippe Corsaletti has started his training camp head of the Senior Open Championship scheduled to be held at the Old Course, St Andrews from July 26 to 29.

Speaking with The Citizen through telephone, Corsaletti said he is now training three times a day under with renowned coach Noel Rousseau and he is optimistic to record the best results in the competition.

Corsaletti said his determination made him to start intensive training while experiencing climate before the start of the 72 holes tournament to feature 722 golfers from various countries in the world.

He said while he was in Tanzania, he was only training during the weekend for four hours, but now he is training three times and three hours a day.

“I am just sharpening the skills, this is due to the fact that I trained on all aspects of the game; shipping, wedging, putting, long Irons and driving in different conditions such as with wind and against wind with very different approaches,”

“We also had a 3D session that explores how the pelvis rotates and moves during the swing. This is intended to bring modification in my swing... I see myself as a different golfer and this will be reflected during the tournament,”

“You can see how I am busy in training; my focus is to do better despite the uphill task against the prominent golfers around the world, there are prominent golfers in the prominent tournament in the world, I need to be very focused,” said Corsaletti.

The Senior Open Presented by Rolex will be played on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews for the first time in the Championship’s 32-year history in 2018. St Andrews will become the 13th host of Europe’s Senior Major Championship.