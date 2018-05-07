Corsaletti plots victory at Senior Open tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti is optimistic he will record the best results in the famous Senior Open Champion-ship scheduled to be held at the Old Course, St Andrews from July 26 to 29.

Corsaletti who will be the first golfer from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club to feature in the historical tourna-ment was recently training in London under renown coach Noel Rousseau.Speaking with The Citizen upon his arrival, Corsaletti said he was now honing his skills with Rousseau and prominent professional golf coaches in the world ahead of the champion-ship, which will be a 72-hole stroke play with 18 holes to be played each day.

The event will feature not less than 140 professional golfers aged above 50 years from various countries in the world.

The event’s previous win-ner Bernhard Langer made history with his victory at the Royal Port-cawl Golf club last year, becoming the first golfer to record 19 Senior Major Championship victories.“I am just coming back from Lon-don where I shared a training session with Noel Rousseau. I trained eight hours daily.

My training was based on all aspects of the game; shipping, wedging, putting, long Irons and driv-ing in different conditions such as with wind and against wind with very different approaches,” he said.“We also had a 3D session that explores how the pelvis rotates and moves during the swing.

This is intended to bring modification in my swing... I see myself as a different golf-er and this will be reflected during the tournament,” said Corsaletti.Rousseau is coaching Corsaletti for the second time.

He first trained with the golfer when preparing for the European Qualifying school tournament held in Portugal early this year.