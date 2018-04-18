Cup exit not an option for Yanga, says coach

By Khatimu Naheka @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Addis Ababa. Caretaker coach Shadrack Nsajigwa believes Young Africans can do something they haven’t done for two years, when they face hosts Wolaitta Dicha here today.

Yanga, as the Mainland giants are fondly referred to, will be looking to confirm what would be a second appearance in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, when they take a 2-0 first leg lead to the playoff second leg showdown.

Yanga, who have been in Addis Ababa since last weekend, are hopeful of returning home unscathed.

Nsajigwa believes they face an arduous task, but is quick to add that they stand a good chance to progress to the mini-league.

“We can’t get carried away. The second leg will be completely different, it will be tougher than the first,” Nsajigwa warned yesterday.

But bowing out of the Confederation Cup at this stage is certainly not an option for the Jangwani Street team, according to the coach.

Striker Ibrahim Ajibu will miss out for Yanga after sustaining a knee injury last week, but such is the strength of Nsajigwa’s squad, Emmanuel Martin or Yusuf Mhilu will step in.

Injured defender Andrew Vincent has also been ruled out of the clash, while striker Obrey Chirwa, midfielder Thaban Kamusoko and defender Kelvin Yondani will return after a one-match suspension.

“I’ve told my players that we have the duty to do what we did in the first leg game last week, but we need to be careful, it’s not easy,” Nsajigwa said.

“This is another 90 minutes, it’s important to play this game with the same seriousness.

“We can play with more confidence because of our advantage,” he added.