DB Lionesses too good for JKT Stars

Dar es Salaam. DB Lionesses maintained their winning run in the Dar es Salaam Regional Women’s Basketball League with a 64-53 win over JKT stars in an exciting match at the Spiders court yesterday.

The match brought together two sides with identical game approach, but it was DB Lionesses who enjoyed possession, particularly in the last two quarters, to open a sizeable score margin.

Olyne Londo and Rehema Silombi were the players the Lionesses banked on the most when it came to attacking and scoring.

The Lionesses, needing a win to remain serious contenders for the title, started the game on high tempo with tight marking, which left the army girls struggling to create chances.

JKT head coach Peter Samson blamed the defeat on poor finishing, saying they would have won the match if his pointers were keen enough on converting into points all chances and penalties they won.

“My team played a tactful game in all four quarters, but couldn’t seal a win mainly due to inept finishing,” he said shortly after the game.

JKT Stars looked set to halt DB Lionesses’ smooth run in the league when they took 10-06 lead early in the first quarter.

The Lionesses responded strongly and managed to take the closely contested quarter 15-14.

They never relaxed in the second quarter, scoring points through Olyne Londo and Rehema Silombi, who notched up nine points each to steer their team to a 39-20 lead at interval.

Jkt Stars regained composure in the third quarter to lead 14-13, but this could not stop DB Lionesses from winning the fourth quarter 6-5 to eventually win the encounter 64-53.