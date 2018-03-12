DB Lionesses too good for Oilers in RBA clash

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.co

Dar es Salaam. Oilers Princesses captain Nusrat Njarifa was gracious in defeat after they were thrashed 100-34 by DB Lionesses at Harbours Club court on Saturday night.

Oilers failed to contain the well-drilled and fast-moving DB Lionesses in the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball Association (RBA) League match.

“We’re obviously disappointed today that we have been beaten by DB Lionesses,” Njarifa told reporters shortly after the match.

“They played to the conditions well, they were absolutely superb and my hat’s off to them,” she said.

She added: “We know that we were not good enough in the game.

“They defended well and pressed upfront relentlessly for points. It was their day today (Saturday).”

DB Lioness took command of the game right from the start, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes to take a 24-11 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, they never relaxed. It came as no surprise when they notched up convincing win in the last three quarters in the one-sided game.

Jasmin Bablia was instrumental in their victory. She fired home 28 points, while her teammate Maria Mabera added 25.

Fatma Yassoda and Olyne Londo were also impressive as they scored 13 points each for the Lioness.

Oilers relied on team skipper Njarifa, who scored 17 points while her teammate Leticia Mwafimbo had 10.

Earlier, Vijana or City Bulls, as they fondly referred to by their supporters, had little mercy on UDSM Outsiders as they thrashed them 42-9 at the same venue.

Mwalimu Heri netted 25 points for City Bull and Antony Jeikanga added 21 more points to the team.

Prison scored their points through Williamu Maro and Michael Magige, who netted 12 and seven respectively.