DGC hosts tournament for budding players

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) will host a three-day youth tennis tournament from November 19, it has been announced.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Salaum Mvita, who is the club’s tennis section captain, they would host the open event, which would involve players between the age of eight and 18.

Mvita disclosed that the tournament has been bankrolled by BQ Contractors Limited and that preparations were already at an advanced stage.

“We thank our sponsor the support. We are finalising preparations for the event, which will attract over 100 youngsters. It’s our hope that this year’s edition will be more competitive,” he said.

According to him, the tournament will have five age categories and that most of the players are expected from Arusha, Morogoro, Kilimanjaro and hosts DGC.