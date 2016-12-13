Tuesday, December 13, 2016

DSC dominates junior swimming competition

Young swimmers compete during the Dar Junior

Young swimmers compete during the Dar Junior Swimming Championships held at Hopac over the weekend. The event was organised by Dar Swim Club. PHOTO | MAJUTO OMARY 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swim Club (DSC) swept medals galore at the Dar Junior Invitational gala held over the weekend.

The host club finished at the top of the medal standings once again after shining bright at the Morogoro Swimming Championships earlier this month.

In the event held at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac), DSC took the top spot in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions after they posted a total of 3,610.50 points.

The second place went to Taliss Swim Club who collected 2,114 points followed by promising club, Bluefins, who recorded 1,757.50 points. Zanzibar’s Wahoo were fifth with 693.

Champions Rise, which is owned by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) technical director, Amina Mfaume, finished sixth 236 points followed by Kennedy House School (128) and Mwanza Swim Club (99).

DSC collected 1,773 points in girls events followed by Taliss Swim Club with 955 as Bluefins managed 536.

Wahoo Swim Club settled for the fourth place 466 points followed by Mwanza Swim Club (64) Kennedy House (53) and Champions Rise (8).

In the boys’ category, Dar Swim Club emerged at the top with a total of 1,507.50 points to beat other clubs in the championship which was inaugurated by minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye.

Bluefins Swim Club’s boys put incredible performance to finish second with 1,131.50 points. They were followed by Taliss with 859 points and Champions Rise (228).

Wahoo finished fifth with 227 as Kennedy Hoise School (75) and Mwanza Swim Clun (35) took the last two spots.

DSC secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said they were happy to see their swimmers continue performing well in the inter-club championships.

“Team work and determination are key of this club’s success. We are proud of the swimmers and call on them to keep on working hard, “ said Inviolata.

Inviolata also thanked sponsors, parents and participants for making the event a success.     


