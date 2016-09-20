DTB Tanzania shells out cash to sponsor league

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Trust Bank Tanzania Limited (DTB Tanzania) is now an official co-sponsor of the Mainland Premier League after signing a contract with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) yesterday.

DTB Tanzania has poured Sh250 million to support the 16-team league annually, this was disclosed by the bank’s Chief Finance Officer, Joseph Mabusi.

The bank joins National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in co-sponsoring the league whose main sponsor is Vodacom Tanzania.

Mabusi said at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam yesterday, their decision to sponsor the league is meant help foster the development of football in the country.

He said DTB Tanzania was proud of being involved in football activities.

“The sponsorship will contribute immensely towards the development of football in the country by supporting the Premier League teams and other TFF initiatives.

Football cuts across all geographical boundaries, age groups, and race, gender and income brackets: these are our customers and we would like to be close to them,” he said.

“We are proud and honoured to be part of the Tanzanian football league as it will keep the bank’s zeal of serving Tanzanians of all walks of life,” said Mabusi.

He said DBT Tanzania is an active participant in corporate Tanzania football. The Bank’s men football team has won numerous tournaments and leagues at corporate sports level including the well-known inter-banks tournament known as (Brazuka Kibenki) in 2015 and the Community Shield for Brazuka Kibenki in 2016.

According to Mabusi, the bank is currently sponsoring Agathon Football Club, a Mbagala based team, participating in the third Division League. DTB Tanzania also co-sponsored the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2015.

The Tanzania Premier League consists of 16 Football teams from Tanzania mainland playing each other home and away format with the winner accruing the highest points over the entire season.

The teams are Young Africans, Simba Sports Club, Azam FC, Mtibwa Sugar, Kagera Sugar, Mbeya City, Majimaji, Mbao FC, African Lyon, JKT Ruvu, Ruvu Shooting, Tanzania Prisons, Stand United, Mwadui FC, Ndanda FC and Toto Africans.

The signing ceremony was graced by senior Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) officials led by The President of the Federation, Jamal Malinzi, DTB Tanzania staff, and representatives from Vodacom, soccer stakeholders and member of press from various media houses.

TFF President Jamal Malinzi, commended the DTB Tanzania’s support of the league and encouraged more firms to emulate the example in view of fostering growth of football in both local and international scene.

“It’s with great pleasure that I invite DTB Tanzania to the Premier League and TFF family,” said the TFF boss.