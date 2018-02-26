Dar, Mwanza swimmers steal show at youth Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Life Saving Society (Taliss) and Mwanza swimming clubs dominated this year’s Invitational Championship.

While Taliss dominated in the girls’ category, Mwanza stole show in the boys’ category in the championship, which reached its climax yesterday at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool, Upanga.

Up-and-coming swimmer Natalia Ladha claimed the top honour in the girls’ Under-10 category after scoring 136 points, while Kayla Gouws snatched the title in the Under-12 after collecting 156 points.

Natalia also smashed three records in the event, which featured more than 200 swimmers from 12 clubs around the country.

The gifted swimmer smashed the girls’ 50m butterfly record set by Sonia Tumiotto, who clocked 38.90 in 2012 after clocking 37.07.

She also smashed the girls’ 100m Individual Medley (IM) record set by Charlotte Sanford last year, who clocked 1.28.90.

Natalia broke it after clocking 1.25.83 before smashing girls’ 34.12 record in 50m freestyle set by Charlotte by clocking 34.03.

Also on the list of the youngsters who sparkled at the event was Tara Behnsen, who scored 56 points for girls who are over 17 years.

Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC)’s Maia Tumiotto claimed top honour the girls’ Under-14 category after scoring 126 points, while Aminaz Kachra of Brluefins won title in the Under-8 with 122 points.

In the girls’ Under-16 category, Mwanza Swimming Club’s Emma Imhoff claimed gold medal.