Dar City Bulls set sights on the RBA League crown

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Vijana basketball team, popularly known as City Bulls, have embraced ambitious plans as they seek to wrest the 2017 RBA League title from holders Savio.

Vijana, who lost to Savio in the 2016 league final, have been undergoing intensive training in the city ahead of this year’s league, which roars into life on January 28 at the National Indoor Stadium.

The team’s head coach, Kabiola Shomari told The Citizen yesterday that, unlike in the past, his players now train twice a day.

“We have a number of young players who need adequate training to contain well-drilled outfits like Oilers and JKT,” he said. “I have to work more on the physical rather than technical aspect, which I have thoroughly worked on prior to the RBA League,” said Shomari

Shomari, who has changed the team’s play style from individual showmanship to team work, said he was impressed with the way his team plays at the moment.

He said newly-recruited players such as Stephen Mshana and Haruna Saringo have managed to form a formidable playing partnership with experienced players such as Mwalimu Heri, Antony Jeikanga and Mopero Baraka.

“After the RBA league, we will turn our focus on the National Basketball League (NBL) to be held in Dar es Salaam, and later the Union Cup whose venue is yet to be disclosed,” said the coach.

For his part, Savio head coach, Evarist Mapunda voiced optimism that his team will put up a stellar performance in the RBA League.

“We have intensified our training and the boys are responding quite well. I hope that by the time the league starts, we will be in good shape.” He said.

Daniel Kapongo, an official from Ukonga basketball team, named his women’s side as a force to reckon with this season.