Dar Gymkhana golfer wins Arusha Open

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simon Anoldilus won the Arusha Open after scoring 131 net stokes at the Arusha Gymkhana Club.

The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club golfer scored 71 net on the first day of the tournament that attracted over 100 competitors. On the second day, Anoldilus returned 60 strokes to win the tournament that was bankrolled by UAP Insurance.

“The tournament was very competitive, but I am happy that I managed to finish top. I also thank the sponsor for making this event happen,” he said.

The A Division title went to Isaack Wanyeche of the host club after scoring 143 net as Shaban Kibuna settled for the second slot with 145.

Mand Pops of Arusha Gymkhana Club took the Division B title with a total of 135 stroke followed by Neote Artar Singh with 141. Speaking after the tournament, Pops expressed his delight, promising to keep on work hard on his game.

“It was really a nice game, I enjoy playing in difficult situations as I’m regular player here,” said Pops.

“I am delighted that I have won again on this course. I hope that this is the beginning of more trophies.”

The C Division title went to A. Burhanuddin who scored 141 net stroke followed by Patel Celina with 143. Leading golfers from five clubs that are recognized by the Tanzania Golf Union slugged it out for cash prizes.