Dar Rotary club to stage Charity Goat races

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 2018 Dar es Salaam Rotary Goat Races event has been scheduled to take place on June 23 at the Green on Kenyatta Drive, Oysterbay.

The 18th edition will be under Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam following the announcement made by former organisers that they will not stage the event after successfully 17 years. Move disappointed many event stakeholders.

Dar es Salaam Rotary Club president, Anne Saels said they have decided to stage the event aiming to raise money for support societies especially in education sector.

Saels said they have started preparations of the event and call sponsors and stakeholders to support the event.

“It is very important event in supporting the societies, we have witnessed the last events wera staged successfully, Dar es Salaam Rotary Club is proud to take over and stage the event aiming to continue with the same goals,” said Saels.

She said that they expect to stage the exciting event that will thrills goat races stakeholder in the country.. “We commend all sponsors for supporting the event, after intensive discussions with the predecessors, the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam (DSM) Oysterbay decided to carry on with the races. Under the new brand “The Rotary Goat Races, banking on the previous assets of the races: a fun family-event with proceeds going to charitable projects,” said Saels.