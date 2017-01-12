Dar coaches predict tough final in Z’bar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club and Azam Football Club have predicted a tough Mapinduzi Cup final at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar tomorrow.

Simba assistant head coach, Jackson Mayanja say Azam, who booked a place in tomorrow’s final with a 1-0 win over hosts Taifa Jang’ombe, are a strong team.

However, Mayanja said their way to the final had been a challenging one as well, expressing optimism to continue with the same rhythm tomorrow.

He said their victory against their traditional foes Young Africans on Tuesday night, was a catalyst for confronting the ice cream makers, who are currently in top form.

“We do not consider our past match against Azam, we are now in the final match and our focus is on snatching the trophy. We cannot underrate them, they are good,” he said.

“My players displayed a good game in the previous encounters and hopefully, they will do the same in the final. They are committed and we hope they will show their commitments in the game,” added Mayanja.