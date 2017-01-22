Dar duo keen on WBA belts

Majiha, who has endeared himself to fans in recent fights, will exchange blows with Gabriel Ochieng in the vacant Super bantamweight bout while his compatriot will face Nick Otieno in the Super flyweight fight.

The fights, which will take place at Crowne Plaza Hotel, have been organised by Julius Odhiambo of the Team Boxing Promotion. According to organisers, other two Tanzanian boxers will also climb into the ring for undercards. The boxers are Seleman Saidi who will take on Daniel Chengoli in the super middleweight fight while Hassan Mwakinyo will fight Rayton Okwiri in super welterweight class. Heavyweight Malawian boxer Mussa Ajibu will fight Morris Okola of Kenya.