Dar firm salutes Pandya

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nation media.com

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania leadership says the country’s highly-rated driver Dharam Pandya has what it takes to win this year’s National Rally Championship (NRC) following his stellar performance in Tanga on Sunday.

The firm’s general manager, Philippe Corsaletti, said yesterday that Pandya’s performance at the Tanga Rally showed that with hard work, nothing was impossible.

Pandya, who is sponsored by the company, finished second in the closely-contested rally in Tanga, where Sameer “Shanto” Nahdi emerged the winner.

Following his performance, he made a significant improvement in the national championship title race as he narrowed Gerald Miller’s gap to eight points.

Though Miller is still perched at the summit of the motorsport standings table with colossal 68 points, his leading margin that used to be 25 points, has now been slashed by the Dar es Salaam driver. The Arusha-based driver’s (Miller’s) decision to skip the Tanga rally, eventually made him pay with the young driver now standing at his very heels.

Pandya had 42 points after the Stado Mzizima Rally staged in Bagamoyo where he finished fourth behind Sameer Nahdi Shanto, who scooped additional 15 points to tally 27.

He now trails Miller with 60 points to his collection ahead of next month’s Africa Rally Championship in Dar es Salaam. He claimed 18 points in Tanga to close in on Miller.

Corsaletti said they were very happy with Pandya’s performance in the Tanga Rally.

“We have been sponsoring Pandya for more than three years. We believe he has all it takes to win the national championship this year,” he said.

Pandya is now fine-tuning for the African Rally Championships to be held in Bagamoyo, Coast Region on August 5 and 6.

He will also compete in the Dar es Salaam Motor Sports Club (DMSC) Rally scheduled for September 23 to 24.

The final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) will be staged on December 9 in Morogoro.