Dar golfer seeks to steal show at CDF tourney

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fast-rising golfer Victor Joseph says he has all it takes to win this year’s CFD Golf Trophy tournament, which tees off on February 17 at the Lugalo golf club.

The three-day golf tournament will feature top golfers from various golf clubs in the country, according to the event’s organising committee.

The 36-hole championship has also attracted golfers from Kenya and Uganda as the Lugalo Club marks its 10th anniversary.

Joseph, who was named the best gofer in the country last year, says he is aware that he will be up against top golfers from the neighbouring countries, but remains optimistic that he steal show at the eagerly awaited tournament. In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the gifted golfer said he, instead, expected stiff opposition from local golfers. He named them as Michael Obare, Nicholaus Chitanda, Shabani Kibuna, Egino Chusi, Noel Mheni, Amani Saidi and Abas Adam.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete will officially grace the tournament, according to the Lugalo Golf Club chairman, Michael Luwongo.

Joseph said he was confident to win the country’s season opener because he trains seriously and intensively.

“I don’t fear any foreign opponent, but I fear golfers from Lugalo Club because they know well the par 72 course and its tricky holes,” he said.

Lugalo club’s veteran professional golfer Daudi Helela said yesterday that preparations for the tournament were underway ahead of official tee off.

“We have removed all unnecessary hurdles at the course, only big hurdle has been left on hole 12 of the 18- hole course,” he said. For his part, the club’s administrative officer, Amanzi Mandengule, said the work to prepare the course for the event was going on according to schedule, but called for more support from sponsors so as to make it a success.