Dar golfer wins Rwanda tournament

Dar es Salaam. Joseph Victor put up a sterling performance at the weekend to win the 2016 Rwanda Open Golf tournament.

The fast-rising golfer managed 277 net at the nine-hole Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

For his triumph, the 20-year-old walked away with a trophy, microwave, Movit Hamper, DSTV decoder, small fridge, air ticket, courtesy of sponsors; RwandAir, DSTV, Serena Hotel and Movit Products Ltd.

“I am so excited to have won this tournament, and I take this opportunity to thank the sponsors and especially those who supported me to come to Rwanda. The competition was tough,” the Tanzanian amateur said at the prize-giving ceremony at Kigali Serena Hotel over the weekend.

Victor, who last played in Kigali during the 2015 East Africa Challenge, further noted that he will be back next year to defend his Rwanda Open title.

Rwanda’s Emmanuel Rutayisire finished in second place with 291 net while Emmanuel Nkurunziza, with 292 net, came in third position in the handicap 0-9 category.

Francois Habimana won the handicap 10-15 category ahead of Ugandan Adolf Muhumuza.