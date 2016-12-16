Dar player shines in Bangkok

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Former Dar es Salaam Gymkhana player, Seif Saleh, won a silver medal in Thailand early this week after finishing second at the Bangkok Pride Tennis Tour.

The Tanzanian lost to Laos player, Jeed Saksid by 2-1 in a thrilling final at Chula Club courts in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saleh, who was the only Tanzanian in the Far East tournament, expressed his joy despite losing the event’s top prize.

Speaking from Bangkok yesterday, Saleh thanked his Germany trainer Max Cowells for assistance saying without him he could not reach that far.

Explaining further, he said he was unlucky to lose in the final which he said was very entertaining after leading the first set.

Saleh began the final shoot out with an impressive 6-3 win in the first set, but his opponent responded strongly by winning the second set with the same score.

He said he met misfortune in the third seat which he lost 6-1.

Saleh said he was satisfied with what he achieved at the tournament because he faced players with massive international exposure.

Salehe was among the youth who attended the junior tennis training programme at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club before heading to Thailand for a training stint.